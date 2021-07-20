Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has been identified as the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on Old River Road near Delta Mills Road.

Troopers said a Toyota Avalon was heading northbound when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken on Tuesday identified the driver as Bradley Thomas Douglass, 34, of Florence.

