Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Biden animatronic to make debut in Disney’s Hall of Presidents

Crews are getting the final touches ready, and President Joe Biden's animatronic will be ready...
Crews are getting the final touches ready, and President Joe Biden's animatronic will be ready for Disney World guests in August.(Disney Parks)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Joe Biden will soon join the other presidents in being memorialized in the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World.

According to a news release from Disney Parks, crews are finishing up the last details and the animatronic of the 46th president will be ready for guests in August.

It will be paired with audio of Biden delivering the presidential oath of office.

Biden’s signature aviators and peach blossoms, representing his home state of Delaware, will adorn a table on stage.

The Hall of Presidents has been an attraction at the Magic Kingdom park since 1971.

It is scheduled to reopen in time for the park’s 50th anniversary celebrations starting in October.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mayor goes on ride-along with MBPD chief
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Blue Origin’s Bezos reaches space on 1st passenger flight
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
White House to host Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers