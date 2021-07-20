Submit a Tip
American Rescue Plan money to pay for Conway employee bonuses, building repairs

(wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway outlined how it plans to spend money it received from the American Rescue Plan.

The federal government allocated $4.3 million to the city of Conway. The city has already received $2.1 million, and the rest will be given to the city next year.

City Administrator Adam Emrick announced during Monday night’s city council meeting that $500,000 will be used for payment and repayment for repairs, renovations and maintenance of city buildings.

He added that another $500,000 will go toward bonuses for city staff. Emrick said that the city wanted to stay competitive with Myrtle Beach since Myrtle Beach also used its American Rescue Plan funds to give bonuses to its city staff. Emrick said he didn’t want to lose any staff to Myrtle Beach.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she would like to see all employees receive the same bonus amount. Emrick said the bonuses would be about $1,500 per employee.

Another half a million dollars will also go toward demolishing the Whittemore Park Middle School location and asbestos remediation.

Horry County Schools announced last week it is moving forward with a nearly $58 million project to rebuild Whittemore Park Middle School. The district said it has secured 32 acres of land along El Bethel Road where the new school will be built.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

