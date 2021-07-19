Submit a Tip
Warrants: Fugitive wanted out of Georgia arrested near Holmestown Road

Brett Matthew Lehman
Brett Matthew Lehman(Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fugitive wanted out of Georgia was taken into custody Sunday morning in a neighborhood just off Holmestown Road in Horry County, authorities said.

According to arrest warrants from the Horry County Police Department, officers located 35-year-old Brett Matthew Lehman in the area of Paddington Court.

Lehman was wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Georgia for terroristic threatening, warrants state.

According to a police report, officers made multiple requests for the suspect to come out with his hands up, which he did not comply with. Officers said he attempted to escape through the rear of the apartment, where he was met by law enforcement and placed under arrest.

Lehman was also found to be in possession of multiple weapons, which he is prohibited from having as stated in a restraining order out of New Jersey, according to law enforcement.

He remains in jail under no bond on fugitive and violation of magisterial restraining order charges.

