Man in critical condition after shooting in Robeson County, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Robeson County are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person hurt.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 6:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Carol Arnette Str. in Parkton.

Deputies said the male victim, who was listed in critical condition, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not announced any suspect information or arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3170.

