TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken utility pole forces lane closure along Waccamaw Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers who take Waccamaw Boulevard to get home are being asked to find another route.

Horry County Fire Rescue reports northbound lanes of Waccamaw Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area are closed due to a broken utility pole.

Crews added that lines are down over the roadway.

Utility crews are currently on the scene to fix the broken pole.

People are being asked to find alternate route to avoid delays and to also keep crews safe while they clear the roadway.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.