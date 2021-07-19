Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: Verbal altercation led to stabbing in Florence County; 1 arrested

David McIntyre
David McIntyre(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 65-year-old man who authorities said was involved in a stabbing over the weekend.

Deputies were called Sunday to Hyde Circle where they found a victim who had been stabbed in the neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this point, information on the victim’s condition is not available.

Deputies also found the suspect, David McIntyre.

Investigators discovered a verbal altercation between McIntyre and the victim led to the stabbing.

Authorities booked McIntyre into jail on Monday afternoon and charged him with attempted murder.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

