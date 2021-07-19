SCDNR responds after vehicle found submerged in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle was found submerged in a body of water Monday morning in Darlington County.

According to Capt. Ben Byers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the vehicle was found off Cashua Ferry Road.

No one is believed to be in the vehicle, Byers said. But he stressed that authorities are “still assessing the scene.”

No additional details were immediately available.

