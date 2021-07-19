Submit a Tip
Santee Cooper reporting thousands without power in Myrtle Beach

Generic power outage graphic
Generic power outage graphic(WALB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands are without power Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach.

According to information from Santee Cooper, approximately 2,771 customers are without power between 62nd and 72nd avenues north.

The estimated restoration time is listed as 10:45 a.m.

The outages happened as storms rolled through the area Monday morning.

For more outage information, click here.

