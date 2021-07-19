Santee Cooper reporting thousands without power in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands are without power Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach.

According to information from Santee Cooper, approximately 2,771 customers are without power between 62nd and 72nd avenues north.

The estimated restoration time is listed as 10:45 a.m.

The outages happened as storms rolled through the area Monday morning.

The storm responsible for the power outage is now moving through the Grand Dunes area and up toward North Myrtle Beach. #scwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/Q9Rit1RxTk — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) July 19, 2021

