Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

PAR Physical Therapy is the best of the grand strand winner for physical therapy

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -PAR Physical Therapy has been serving the Grand Strand for three years. They have a staff of four and they are here to help the community.

The owner, Chris Garavito, takes pride in helping his patients get back to a pain free life. They offer many services like cupping, deep tissue laser therapy, dry needling and so much more.

Something unique they do is help golfers get back to playing the game they love. PAR Physical Therapy has a golf simulator and is ready to help you get back in the swing of things!

Learn more about your best of the grand strand winner for physical therapy, give them a call at 843-999-0284.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday, officials said.
4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign

Latest News

gst
Big Daddy’s Yard Supply is the best of the grand strand winner for garden center
Dogs for Adoption at Kind Keeper
Dogs for Adoption at Kind Keeper
Best of the Grand Strand - PAR Physical Therapy
Best of the Grand Strand - PAR Physical Therapy
Shark Wake Park
Shark Wake Park