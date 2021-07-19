PAR Physical Therapy is the best of the grand strand winner for physical therapy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -PAR Physical Therapy has been serving the Grand Strand for three years. They have a staff of four and they are here to help the community.

The owner, Chris Garavito, takes pride in helping his patients get back to a pain free life. They offer many services like cupping, deep tissue laser therapy, dry needling and so much more.

Something unique they do is help golfers get back to playing the game they love. PAR Physical Therapy has a golf simulator and is ready to help you get back in the swing of things!

Learn more about your best of the grand strand winner for physical therapy, give them a call at 843-999-0284.

