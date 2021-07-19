One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a tubing-related accident Monday on the Intracoastal Watery, authorities said.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the incident happened in between Osprey Road and Enterprise Road in the Myrtle Beach area around 1:50 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the call.

