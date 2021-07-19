Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway

Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a tubing-related accident Monday on the Intracoastal Watery, authorities said.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the incident happened in between Osprey Road and Enterprise Road in the Myrtle Beach area around 1:50 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the call.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday, officials said.
4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
David McIntyre
Sheriff’s office: Verbal altercation led to stabbing in Florence County; 1 arrested
Marcell Riggins
Conway man found guilty of abusing dog after video circulates, authorities say
Corey Jackson (Source: VineLink)
Court hearing for Dillon mayor facing child exploitation charges pushed back