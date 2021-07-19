Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ bat dog ‘Slider’ returns to the ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a wet Sunday night, many people battled the weather and brought their pups to TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark to see the Birds in action.

But it was one pup who stole the show for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Slider the bat dog is back after he was sidelined last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans who weathered the elements had the chance to watch Slider do what he loves: collecting bats.

The pup brings a new, fresh perspective to baseball fans.

“I think it is important to show what dogs can do to help kids like baseball, to like dogs and not be afraid of dogs,” said fan Jamie Moschella.

Pelicans’ staff member Hunter Horenstein said he and Slider are inseparable. They both train for this very moment.

”Fans asked about him, a lot of people asked about him, obviously the staff misses him having him in the office,” said Horenstein. “To have him back is really exciting.”

The game, the rain and the dogs made the game a little unique.

For bystander Lennon Tucker, bringing his dog to the park was a moment to share with friends and try to enjoy while the rain continued.

“Have the dogs out, see people’s dogs and have some fun you know, you can watch the game,” said Tucker.

Slider has followed a lineage of bat dogs, being the third bat dog for the Pelicans. The last bat dog was Deuce, but he has since retired.

“I’m excited he adds so much to the fan experience, he is part of the fabric. The fans love him, the staff love him, and the cc ticket holder also love him,” said Horenstein.

Slider will continue to be around for more games during the season.

