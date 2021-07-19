Horry County Fire Rescue responds after trailer goes up in flames

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A doublewide trailer went up in flames Sunday night in the Conway area.

Officials said blaze, which was dispatched at 6:35 p.m., happened on Pee Dee Highway near the 2400 block. For a time, the roadway was closed to traffic as crews worked the scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to HCFR, the trailer was vacant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

