Horry County Fire Rescue responds after trailer goes up in flames

A doublewide trailer went up in flames Sunday night in the Conway area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A doublewide trailer went up in flames Sunday night in the Conway area.

Officials said blaze, which was dispatched at 6:35 p.m., happened on Pee Dee Highway near the 2400 block. For a time, the roadway was closed to traffic as crews worked the scene.

No injuries were reported.

According to HCFR, the trailer was vacant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

