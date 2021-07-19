HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to multiple homes hit by lighting in the Conway area.

They were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for reported lightning strikes.

Crews said none of the homes caught fire due to the lightning strikes.

They added that there were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.