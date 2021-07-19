Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HCFR responds to multiple homes hit by lightning in Conway area; no injuries reported

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for reported lightning strikes.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to multiple homes hit by lighting in the Conway area.

They were called to Wild Leaf Loop, which is near Highway 90, for reported lightning strikes.

Crews said none of the homes caught fire due to the lightning strikes.

They added that there were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday, officials said.
4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs

Latest News

Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Lexington day care worker charged with assaulting children in her care
Nathaniel Rowland was arrested the same day Josephson's body was found.
Suspect accused of killing Samantha Josephson asks for new attorney during jury selection
CCU professor weighs in on whether mandating vaccines is ethical practice for businesses
CCU professor: Requiring COVID-19 vaccination could be possible in some workplaces
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Coronavirus hospitalizations climb in North Carolina, newly-reported cases decrease