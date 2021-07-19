Submit a Tip
Food program cards can be used at some SC self checkouts

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Families who use a supplemental program to help get healthy foods for pregnant women and children can now use the self-checkout at two national chain stores in South Carolina.

Health officials say Walmart and Kroger are now taking electronic cards for the state Women, Infant, and Children program at their terminals without cashiers.

The WIC program provides nutritious foods, education on healthy eating and breastfeeding and health service referral. It serves 72,000 women, infants, and children up to age 5 in South Carolina.

Officials say they expect more retailers to sign on to allow the cards at self checkouts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

