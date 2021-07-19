FIRST ALERT: Active & soggy start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An approaching cold front will stall out over the Carolinas as we start the work week, leading to showers and storms likely throughout the day for both today and tomorrow.

It's not an all-day rain but those showers and storms look to ramp up by the afternoon & evening. (WMBF)

While it’s not a all-day rain event today, scattered showers and storms will continue from sunrise to sunset today with rain chances at 70%. Any storm that forms today will bring the potential for some heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year with highs in the low-mid 80s with the best coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours today. Models love the idea of a solid line of widespread showers and storms to arrive by the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs will be cooler but the humidity remains high this week with rain chances at 70% today. (WMBF)

The rest of the week will improve with the best chance of rain on Tuesday happening early in the day. We’ll hold onto a 60% chance of showers and storms Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 80s. By Tuesday afternoon, a few scattered showers and storms will be likely but it won’t be a washout. Keep in mind those chances will be the still rather high at 60% for your Tuesday plans.

Our forecast will turn back to more summer-like with highs climbing back into the mid-upper 80s by the end of the week with daily shower and storm chances at 30% each afternoon. The heat index and brutal humidity isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Highs will be in the 90s inland Thursday-Sunday.

Most of the rain will come from today and Tuesday but daily chances will add to a few locations. When all is said and done, look for totals near or just above an inch through this week. (WMBF)

