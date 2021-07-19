DHEC: S.C. records over 350 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 351 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 496,856 and deaths to 8,694, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 30 new confirmed cases and no additional deaths. Florence County saw 13 new cases and no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 6,305 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 7.5%.







As of July 13, approximately 8,360 of the state’s 11,246 inpatient hospital beds were in use for 74.34% utilization rate. Of that number, 192 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Approximately 53 of those patients are in ICU and 16 are ventilated, according to DHEC.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

