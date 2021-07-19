Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC: S.C. records over 350 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths announced

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 351 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 496,856 and deaths to 8,694, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 30 new confirmed cases and no additional deaths. Florence County saw 13 new cases and no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 6,305 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 7.5%.



As of July 13, approximately 8,360 of the state’s 11,246 inpatient hospital beds were in use for 74.34% utilization rate. Of that number, 192 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Approximately 53 of those patients are in ICU and 16 are ventilated, according to DHEC.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday, officials said.
4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign

Latest News

Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a...
DHEC grant to support training program for environmental educators
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Coronavirus cases continue to climb, remaining above 1,000 new cases in North Carolina
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double