Court hearing for Dillon mayor facing child exploitation charges pushed back

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Monday court hearing for the suspended Dillon mayor who faces child exploitation charges was postponed, officials said.

According to information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the hearing for Corey Jackson was rescheduled for December because of a scheduling conflict.

Jackson won the race for the mayor’s office on April 16, 2019.

Weeks later, Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He’s accused of asking boys for pictures of their private parts through the social media app Snapchat in exchange for money. Warrants show the incidents took place between June 2017 and April 23, 2019.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending the embattled mayor.

With a suspended mayor and no mayor pro-tem, council members unanimously voted for Phil Wallace to serve as mayor pro-tem.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.