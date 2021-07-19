Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Court hearing for Dillon mayor facing child exploitation charges pushed back

Corey Jackson (Source: VineLink)
Corey Jackson (Source: VineLink)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Monday court hearing for the suspended Dillon mayor who faces child exploitation charges was postponed, officials said.

According to information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the hearing for Corey Jackson was rescheduled for December because of a scheduling conflict.

Jackson won the race for the mayor’s office on April 16, 2019.

Weeks later, Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He’s accused of asking boys for pictures of their private parts through the social media app Snapchat in exchange for money. Warrants show the incidents took place between June 2017 and April 23, 2019.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending the embattled mayor.

With a suspended mayor and no mayor pro-tem, council members unanimously voted for Phil Wallace to serve as mayor pro-tem.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday, officials said.
4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
DHEC: S.C. records over 350 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths announced
Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Lexington day care worker charged with assaulting children in her care
A woman was issued a summons Saturday after two puppies were found in a hot car covered in...
Police: Puppies covered in filth rescued from hot car in Myrtle Beach
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days