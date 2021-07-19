Submit a Tip
Conway man found guilty of abusing dog after video circulates, authorities say

Marcell Riggins
Marcell Riggins(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Horry County man arrested last month for animal cruelty was found guilty of his charge, authorities said.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 49-year-old Marcell Riggins, of Conway, was sentenced Monday to an additional five days in jail instead of paying a fine after he was found guilty in front of a magistrate judge.

A previous statement from the Horry County Animal Care Center said the HCPD’s environmental unit became aware of a video circulating in June that appeared to show a dog being abused.

Officials said an investigation began and community member tips led to the arrest of Riggins on a count of ill treatment of animals.

“It was determined the dog was subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering,” a Monday post on the HCPD’s Facebook page stated.

On June 23, at the post-seizure hearing, Riggins surrendered all of his six dogs, according to the HCPD.

At this time, the dogs are not available for rescue adoption, authorities said.

