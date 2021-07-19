Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Big Daddy’s Yard Supply is the best of the grand strand winner for garden center

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -Big Daddy’s Yard Supply is a small-owned business and they have a large variety of landscaping supplies.

They have been serving the Grand Strand for four years and they are known for having great palm trees. They have regenerated Sabal palms, Pindo palms, Sylvester palms and Mule palms.

They will install the palm trees in your yard and they also sell them to landscapers.

Learn all about how Big Daddy’s Yard Supply can help with your landscaping needs, give them a call at 843-652-3700.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
Generic power outage graphic
Power restored after thousands briefly in the dark in Myrtle Beach
A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday, officials said.
4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign

Latest News

Best of the Grand Strand - PAR Physical Therapy
PAR Physical Therapy is the best of the grand strand winner for physical therapy
Dogs for Adoption at Kind Keeper
Dogs for Adoption at Kind Keeper
Best of the Grand Strand - PAR Physical Therapy
Best of the Grand Strand - PAR Physical Therapy
Shark Wake Park
Shark Wake Park