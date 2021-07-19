Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastic team has tested tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The USOPC did not say if world champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday, officials said.
4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs
Today
FIRST ALERT: Humid with few showers today, soggy start to new week
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign

Latest News

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the...
Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US
Duane Boucher described what he called the suddenness of the evacuation from the Tamarack Fire...
Fast-moving wildfire didn't give people much time to evacuate