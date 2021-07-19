1 killed after car flips over in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a person died in a crash Monday night in Florence County.

Sgt. Sonny Collins said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. on Old River Road near Delta Mills Road.

He said a 2003 Toyota Avalon was driving north on Old River Road when the car ran off the road and overturned.

Collins added that the driver was the only one in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver’s name has not been released yet.

