SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign

By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern states for a speed enforcement campaign.

Officials with SCDPS say the campaign, Operation Southern Shield, is an effort to reduce speed-related deaths and collisions on the roadways.

The campaign is set to begin Monday and will run through Saturday.

Organizers say they plan to run social media ads and billboards for the entire month of July, focusing on speed enforcement.

The ads are expected to bring attention to the deadly consequences of speeding and feature the tagline, “Slow down. Speed kills.”

It comes during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically increase. 

SCDPS says in 2020, there were more than 10,900 speed-related collisions on South Carolina roadways during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. They account for more than 30 percent of total collisions during that same period.

They say 551 people have died on South Carolina roads so far in 2021, compared to 523 this time in 2020.

South Carolina is joining Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee in the speed enforcement campaign. They are all part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region Four.

This is the fifth year that South Carolina is taking part in the multi-state effort.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

