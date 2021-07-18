Myrtle Beach Police recruiting more despite slipping statewide retention numbers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is doing what it can to keep its police officers and recruit more to serve the community.

MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest said more officers than usual have left the department in the last year, and the department is working to recruit new members.

One way they are doing that is by testing fitness with an agility course.

When trying out to become an MBPD officer, recruits must complete the course in less than two minutes to qualify for the next process.

Across the nation, police departments are reporting officers leaving their positions over the last year.

In South Carolina, state officials say that number has slipped while violent crime has seen an increase.

In fact, a third of new graduates from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy left their jobs last year.

The drop in numbers has been attributed to low morale, with some officers feeling unappreciated by their communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic also slowed recruiting processes within the last year.

Despite all of that, the MBPD says it is always open to recruiting new members.

The department reported they’ve almost hit 100 applicants so far this year. Many participants qualified for the next recruitment round on Saturday.

Deshawn Kohl was one of those who qualified and said becoming a police officer is following in his family’s footsteps.

“Seeing that I qualify is definitely awesome because I was stressed about it,” he said. “But we did fine and that’s what’s awesome.”

MBPD Chief Amy Prock has also seen more progress in recruiting.

“What this allows us to do is open the doors at our police department here down at the police annex,” she said. “[It] allows us to open our doors and allows our community to understand how we function and help with recruiting for our department.”

The hiring process will continue at the end of July.

