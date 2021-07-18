Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities arrested a wanted suspect Sunday morning in a neighborhood just off Holmestown Road.

The Horry County Police Department responded to the area of Paddington Court, according to HCPD spokesperson Kelly Moore.

The arrest took place without incident, and there is no further threat to the community.

More details on the arrest were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.