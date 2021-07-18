Submit a Tip
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court Sunday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities arrested a wanted suspect Sunday morning in a neighborhood just off Holmestown Road.

The Horry County Police Department responded to the area of Paddington Court, according to HCPD spokesperson Kelly Moore.

The arrest took place without incident, and there is no further threat to the community.

More details on the arrest were not immediately available.

