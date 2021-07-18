Submit a Tip
Food program cards can be used at some SC self checkouts

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Families who use a supplemental program to help get healthy foods for pregnant women and children can now use the self-checkout at two national chain stores in South Carolina.

Walmart and Kroger are now taking electronic cards for the state Women, Infant, and Children program at their terminals without cashiers, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement.

The WIC program provides nutritious foods, education on healthy eating and breastfeeding and health service referrals. It serves 72,000 women, infants, and children up to age 5 in South Carolina.

Allowing the benefit cards to be used at self checkout should let mothers get out of the stores faster, officials said.

Shoppers must use their WIC card as the first payment type and cannot find out how much the balance is on their card unless they use a cashier, health officials said.

The agency said it expects more retailers to sign on to allow the cards at self-checkouts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

