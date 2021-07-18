FIRST ALERT: Humid with few showers today, soggy start to new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The trend of hot and humid weather continues today with a few off and on showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances will be slightly higher today compared to Saturday, with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms today. The rain won’t be widespread all day long, but we could certainly see some heavy downpours and frequent lightning with some of the rain that moves in. Temperatures will also remain hot and humid, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s, with our heat index climbing back to the mid 90s.

Today (WMBF)

The new work week will feature some major changes as far as the forecast goes. Washout rain is looking likely Monday, and potentially into early Tuesday as well. If you have outdoor plans on Monday and Tuesday, it might be a good idea to change plans accordingly. Hit or miss rain chances will stay in the forecast almost everyday next week.

Daily Rain Chances (WMBF)

