Family of 6 escapes from early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department says the right lane of Highway 17 is back open after a house fire in Mount Pleasant.
The fire is now under control, according to fire officials.
They say crews responded to a single story brick home off of Highway 17 across from the Boone Hall Plantation, after a call came in at 6:19 a.m. Sunday.
When they got to the scene, they say flames and smoke were showing from the home.
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says six people were home at the time of the fire and no working smoke alarms were in the home.
They say a child alerted the adults about the fire.
No injuries were reported for the residents or firefighters at the scene, according to fire officials.
They say two birds and a lizard died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
