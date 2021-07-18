Family of 6 escapes from early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department says the right lane of Highway 17 is back open after a house fire in Mount Pleasant.

The fire is now under control, according to fire officials.

They say crews responded to a single story brick home off of Highway 17 across from the Boone Hall Plantation, after a call came in at 6:19 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, they say flames and smoke were showing from the home.

When they got to the scene, fire officials say flames and smoke were showing from the home. (Mount Pleasant Fire Department)

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says six people were home at the time of the fire and no working smoke alarms were in the home.

They say a child alerted the adults about the fire.

No injuries were reported for the residents or firefighters at the scene, according to fire officials.

They say two birds and a lizard died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Live 5 News has reached out to fire officials for more information.

The fire is now under control, according to fire officials. (Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.