DHEC grant to support training program for environmental educators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a statewide education program.

Officials with DHEC say they’ve giving a one-time $23,000 grant to help sponsor the Palmetto Environmental Education Certification program, which trains and informs school educators about environmental issues in South Carolina.

It’s called the ‘Champions of the Environment’ grant.

They say the money will help PEEC have the staff and resources to provide two-year training programs for kindergarten-12th grade educators.

DHEC says the programs build a community of educators across the state who have an increased understanding of environmental science and methods for teaching environmental topics to younger generations.

“This funding will help empower and train educators across the state to engage students in environmental action and awareness,” says Amanda Ley, DHEC’s coordinator for the Champions program. “We’re investing in our students now so they can become our state’s future environmental protectors.”

