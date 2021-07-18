Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC grant to support training program for environmental educators

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a statewide education program.(Live 5 News)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a statewide education program.

Officials with DHEC say they’ve giving a one-time $23,000 grant to help sponsor the Palmetto Environmental Education Certification program, which trains and informs school educators about environmental issues in South Carolina.

It’s called the ‘Champions of the Environment’ grant.

They say the money will help PEEC have the staff and resources to provide two-year training programs for kindergarten-12th grade educators.

DHEC says the programs build a community of educators across the state who have an increased understanding of environmental science and methods for teaching environmental topics to younger generations.

“This funding will help empower and train educators across the state to engage students in environmental action and awareness,” says Amanda Ley, DHEC’s coordinator for the Champions program. “We’re investing in our students now so they can become our state’s future environmental protectors.”

Click here to learn more about the PEEC program.

To learn more about the grant from DHEC, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was arrested after authorities responded to an area on Paddington Court...
Horry County police arrest wanted suspect near Holmestown Road
Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris
A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday, officials said.
4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs
Today
FIRST ALERT: Humid with few showers today, soggy start to new week
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern...
SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign

Latest News

Authorities in Robeson County are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person...
Man in critical condition after shooting in Robeson County, deputies say
A doublewide trailer went up in flames Sunday night in the Conway area.
Horry County Fire Rescue responds after trailer goes up in flames
While they’ve only risen a little more than a cent the past week, prices in South Carolina are...
Gas prices on the rise in July
Slider the bat dog is back after he was sidelined last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ bat dog ‘Slider’ returns to the ballpark
'Slider' Returns to the Ballpark
'Slider' Returns to the Ballpark