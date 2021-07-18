Submit a Tip
Caught on camera: Girl, 5, narrowly escapes death when car crashes into NH home

By WHDH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old girl needed emergency surgery for injuries she sustained when a suspected drunken driver barreled into her New Hampshire home.

Shocking home surveillance video shows carefree 5-year-old Julianna Tutrone walking through her house July 10 moments before a car crashes into it, showering the little girl with debris. Her 8-year-old brother, Dominic, was also in the room.

“All of a sudden, I heard a loud smash, and I got up. Right as I got up and looked around the corner, I saw glass shoot across our foyer,” said Julianna’s father, Joe Tutrone. “I said, ‘Dominic, what the heck did you do?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, Daddy… The house blew up, and Julianna’s dead.’”

Julianna Tutrone, 5, is back home recovering from emergency surgery after a car crashed into...
Julianna Tutrone, 5, is back home recovering from emergency surgery after a car crashed into her New Hampshire home, showering her with debris. She has no real memory of the incident.(Source: Joe Tutrone, WHDH via CNN)

Julianna wasn’t actually dead but had suffered injuries in the crash and was bleeding. Her father thinks the neighbor’s mailbox, which was knocked off in the crash, went flying through the air and through the window to hit the 5-year-old.

“I couldn’t even see her because she was on the ground and covered in two-by-fours, sheet rock and everything else. I took it all off of her and picked her up, and I was horrified by what I saw,” Tutrone said.

Tutrone rushed outside with his daughter in his arms and found a good Samaritan working nearby who helped stop her bleeding and a neighbor, who’s an emergency room doctor, who stayed with them in the ambulance.

Julianna needed emergency surgery. She has since been released from the hospital and is back at home recovering. She has no real memory of exactly what happened to her.

“She’s back to herself today, laughing, joking. I can’t give her the big, giant hug I want to give her because she’s very sore, but I’m sure I’ll be able to do that soon enough. I really look forward to that,” Tutrone said.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Scott Dowd, has been charged with first-degree assault of a child and aggravated drunken driving. He was also briefly hospitalized after being removed from the wreckage through the windshield.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Scott Dowd, has been charged with first-degree assault of a...
The driver of the car, 37-year-old Scott Dowd, has been charged with first-degree assault of a child and aggravated drunken driving.(Source: WHDH via CNN)

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

