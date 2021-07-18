Submit a Tip
6 hurt after crash on Highway 9 in Loris

Officials said the wreck happened near Springfield Church Road Saturday evening.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people were hurt in a crash Saturday night in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of East Highway 9 and Springfield Church Road at around 9 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved, officials said.

All six people injured were taken to the hospital. No other details were provided on their condition.

The Loris Fire Department assisted county crews on the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

