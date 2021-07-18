1 injured, suspect in custody after stabbing in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing in Florence County on Sunday.

Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Hyde Circle.

The victim has been taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their injuries.

Nunn added that more information will be provided later.

