TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were dispatched to the accident at 2000 block of West Highway 9 at 2;41 p.m.

All four people hurt are being taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as traffic has slowed.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.