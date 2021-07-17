Submit a Tip
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 injured in crash on Highway 9 in Longs

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash left four people hurt in Longs on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue says its crews were dispatched to the accident at 2000 block of West Highway 9 at 2;41 p.m.

All four people hurt are being taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, as traffic has slowed.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

