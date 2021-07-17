Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The first resident of the Olympic Village at the Tokyo Summer Games has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokyo officials say it was not an athlete.

Officials confirmed the case and for confidentiality purposes only a vague description was offered. The person is identified on a list as simply “games-concerned personnel.”

The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine. The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.

IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
Kenneth Beachum appeared virtually for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant Thursday afternoon in Socastee.
Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say
Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Suspect to face charges after barricading inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
Theodore Bye
Affidavit: Facebook group helped track down Myrtle Beach man suspected in child sex trafficking case

Latest News

One person was hurt after a vehicle struck a utility pole early Saturday morning.
1 injured after vehicle strikes utility pole on Peachtree Road
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Sultry summer weekend on the way
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 150, costly rebuilding ahead
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies