FIRST ALERT: Sultry summer weekend on the way

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid temperatures are already underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, with the only relief in sight coming from a few isolated rain chances this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be typical of mid July, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Once we add in the humidity, feels like temperatures will be much closer to 100 degrees. A few stray showers and storms will also be possible this afternoon, but only a 30% chance of rain is in the forecast.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast

Tomorrow will feature more of the same as far as the forecast goes. Our 30% chance of rain will stick around, along with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s. The miserable humidity shows no signs of leaving either, with the heat index returning to near 100 degrees again tomorrow as well.

Weekend Weather
Weekend Weather

Changes arrive into Monday, with a good chance of more widespread, washout rain likely. A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms is on the way for Monday, so be sure to adjust outdoor plans accordingly this week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

