Crews respond to fire in downtown Darlington

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire in downtown Darlington late Friday, according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Curtis Boyd said he received word of the fire at around 10:45 p.m., but fire crews were on the scene when he got there.

He added the fire has primarily impacted a jewelry store in the public square along with another store in the area.

As of around midnight, Boyd said the fire appeared to be much more contained.

A spokesperson with the City of Darlington told WMBF News no one appeared to be in the buildings at the time of the fire.

Other local agencies also assisted at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

