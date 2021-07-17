Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
Kenneth Beachum appeared virtually for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant Thursday afternoon in Socastee.
Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say
Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Suspect to face charges after barricading inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
Theodore Bye
Affidavit: Facebook group helped track down Myrtle Beach man suspected in child sex trafficking case

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire cancels bike ride, prompts evacuations
Deputies on scene of shooting in Florence County
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs