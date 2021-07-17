Submit a Tip
1 injured after vehicle strikes utility pole on Peachtree Road

One person was hurt after a vehicle struck a utility pole early Saturday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle struck a utility pole early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash happened on Peachtree Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said the pole and power lines were down and could be seen in the roadway.

The person involved was taken to the hospital for their injuries. No details were provided on the condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

