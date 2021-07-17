1 injured after vehicle strikes utility pole on Peachtree Road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle struck a utility pole early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash happened on Peachtree Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said the pole and power lines were down and could be seen in the roadway.

The person involved was taken to the hospital for their injuries. No details were provided on the condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.