‘We don’t want to go through this again’: Once hesitant about vaccine, after COVID-19 battle mom changes view

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a weeks-long fight with COVID-19, what was once an afterthought, has turned into a plan for the entire family to get vaccinated.

Yvonne Gloston is using a portable oxygen tank 24 hours a day.

“COVID-19 is nothing fun to have, trust me,” she said.

Her entire family tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

She says they were always careful but believe they contracted the virus at her daughter’s outdoor high school graduation party from someone who was sick.

“I started coughing and just not feeling too good. Starting to cough up mucus and stuff like that, I was like let me go get checked,” she said.

Yvonne’s husband and kids recovered, but with double pneumonia in her lungs, she was hospitalized for five days.

“I’ve never been hospitalized except to give birth to my children and I’m 57 years old. So, to be hospitalized for the negligence for someone else was rough,” she said.

In the hospital, there were emotions.

“Terrified of not seeing my family. Not being here to see my daughter off to college and just not being able to take care of my family, I was terrified,” Gloston said.

This week she was able to pack boxes as her family prepares to move. But, she’s still dependent on the oxygen machine - at least for the next two weeks - to keep her levels where her doctor wants them.

Her and her family was once hesitant about getting vaccinated.

“Before I did not get vaccinated because I was afraid of the unknown,” she said, citing initial reports. “There were some many media (reports), doctors coming out with different, yes it can stop you from getting COVID, not it can’t.”

But after this battle with COVID-19, that decision has changed. She’s also encouraging everyone to do their own research.

“My family and I, my husband, my daughter, son and myself, we will get vaccinated because we don’t want to go through this again and not dying,” she said.

