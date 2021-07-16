Submit a Tip
Three-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 544 in Conway area

A three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic Friday morning in the Conway area.
A three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic Friday morning in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic Friday morning in the Conway area.

Crews were called to the accident on Highway 544 near Singleton Ridge Road at 7:25 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Drivers are are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.

