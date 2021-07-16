This Is Carolina: Strong bonds built during open mic nights at Myrtle beach coffee shop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMF) – At one Myrtle Beach coffee shop, it’s not just the brew that’s strong, it’s the bonds that are created during its open mic nights.

The Fresh Brewed Coffee House, located at 933 Broadway Street, has been hosting open mic nights for years. It has given anyone who walks through its doors a way to express themselves in any way that they want.

The open mic nights take place every Thursday at 7 p.m. Anyone can show up to perform, but the list has limited space so be sure to get there early.

And if you don’t want to get up on stage, that’s OK too. Admission to the open mic nights is free for everyone. And of course, coffee will be available.

