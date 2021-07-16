Submit a Tip
Report: Carolina Panthers sign star tackle Taylor Moton﻿ to 4-year, $72M extension

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have signed star offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a multi-year deal, locking up one of the best young offensive lineman in football for the next several years.

The Panthers’ website confirmed Thursday that the team agreed to terms on a new multi-year deal with Moton.

The Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the situation, reported the details of the deal as a four-year, $72 million contract extension. The deal reportedly includes $43 million in guaranteed money.

Moton has been ranked as a top 12 or higher offensive tackle in the NFL by multiple media outlets including USA Today, Pro Football Focus and ProFootballNetwork.

At 26-years-old, Moton has been consistent, starting every game for the Panthers over the last three seasons. He played every snap last year, and was only called for one penalty. He only missed six snaps in 2019.

According to Panthers.com, Moton is the third offensive lineman the team has franchise-tagged in franchise history, and both left tackle Jordan Gross and center Ryan Kalil went onto sign long-term deals.

