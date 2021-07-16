Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide investigation.(Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - A woman who was wanted for accessory to murder was arrested one day after commenting on a police department’s social media post.

The Tulsa Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking the public for information on Lorraine Graves, who detectives say was involved in a homicide investigation at an apartment complex in March.

To the police department’s surprise, Graves commented on the post, asking about reward money.

Detectives arrested Graves on Thursday on the accessory to murder charge.

Online records show Graves remains in the Tulsa County Jail where her bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

🚨Weekly Most Wanted arrested after commenting on our post about her🚨 On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Suspect to face charges after barricading inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant Thursday afternoon in Socastee.
Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
Johnny Gardner
Documents: Horry County Council chairman admits to Ethics Act violations

Latest News

File photo
Horry County Schools proceeding with full-scale turf project at high schools
The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food
The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room, starting fire
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room, starting fire