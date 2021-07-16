Police: Charges filed against man who barricaded himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Charges have been filed against the man police said barricaded himself inside a room at an Ocean Boulevard resort.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to Yachtsman Resort for over four hours on Thursday after a bomb threat to the Olympic Pancake house led authorities to the Seaglass Tower.

While officers were investigating the bomb threat, the man, identified as 33-year-old Kenneth Beachum, of Mullins, pulled the fire alarm on the resort’s seventh floor, forcing guests out of their rooms, according to the MBPD.

Officers said Beachum went into a room on the seventh floor, barricaded himself inside and called dispatch. According to authorities, both dispatchers and negotiators spoke to him until he threw the phones off the balcony.

Detectives and negotiators were able to talk to him from an adjoining room, a press release stated. Those negotiations continued for several hours until around 4:45 p.m. officers could smell smoke after Beachum allegedly set furniture in the room on fire.

The room’s sprinkler systems put the fire out, but authorities said the situation forced them and firefighters to go into the room to prevent loss of life or property. At that point, officers were able to detain Beachum on the balcony and take him into custody, according to the MBPD.

MCpl. Tom Vest, department spokesperson, confirmed the suspect was Tased in order to subdue him.

Beachum has been charged with arson, calling in a false bomb threat, false fire alarm and second-degree burglary. A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.

