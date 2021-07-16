Ohio man drowns in ocean while in Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Ohio man has died after drowning in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 49-year-old Marvell Pink was pulled from the water in the area of 6th Avenue South at around 7:15 p.m.
He died less than an hour later after being taken to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
