Ohio man drowns in ocean while in Myrtle Beach, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Ohio man has died after drowning in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 49-year-old Marvell Pink was pulled from the water in the area of 6th Avenue South at around 7:15 p.m.

He died less than an hour later after being taken to the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

