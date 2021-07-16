Submit a Tip
Nurses in same unit at Charlotte hospital celebrate as first-time moms with adorable picture

These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte. They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.(Provided by Amber Day)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - These labor and delivery nurses all work in the same unit, at the same hospital in Charlotte.

They’re all also first-time mothers who had their babies between April and July.

What is that likelihood? The oldest baby is on left (Grady, 2-and-a-half months), down to the youngest (Luke, 1-and-a-half-weeks) on the right.

Two other labor and delivery nurses at Novant Health Presbyterian delivered in January and February; two others are due in October.

Luke’s mom, Amber Day, emailed this fantastic photo. All these moms are mighty proud of themselves, and their co-workers. What a network they have to lean on.

Moms and babies (left to right):

  • Alyssa Degner & Grady
  • Angie Lee & Ethyn
  • Tiffany Vorwald & Story
  • Emily Longfield & Benjamin (Benny)
  • Emily Swann & Soli
  • Ashley Brabenec & Piper
  • Taylor Aderman & Eleanor (Ellie)
  • Morgan Coleman & Cassius
  • Amber Day & Luke

Thank all of you ladies for what you do to help so many women in our city. Congrats to all of you. This is just plain awesome.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

