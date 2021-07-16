Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach Fire Department graduates latest recruitment class

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department held a graduation ceremony for its latest recruitment class on...
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department held a graduation ceremony for its latest recruitment class on Friday.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department welcomed its latest recruitment class to the fold on Friday.

The department held a ceremony on the campus of Horry Georgetown-Technical College.

It was the 32nd class that has graduated to the department. MBFD Chief Tom Gwyer said he’s excited to see how the first responders will impact the community.

“I hope they take the training and the lessons and the experiences that their training officers gave them over the past six months to heart,” he said. “They do that to benefit our community and make the whole area better.”

MBFD also announced Friday that Lt. Travis Glatki was promoted to be Emergency Manager for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Suspect to face charges after barricading inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant Thursday afternoon in Socastee.
Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
Johnny Gardner
Documents: Horry County Council chairman admits to Ethics Act violations

Latest News

File photo
Horry County Schools proceeding with full-scale turf project at high schools
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room, starting fire
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room, starting fire
Kemian Reese
Man sentenced to 25 years in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting
Kenneth Beachum appeared virtually for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room, starting fire
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Coronavirus cases continue to climb, remaining above 1,000 new cases in North Carolina