Myrtle Beach Fire Department graduates latest recruitment class

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department welcomed its latest recruitment class to the fold on Friday.

The department held a ceremony on the campus of Horry Georgetown-Technical College.

It was the 32nd class that has graduated to the department. MBFD Chief Tom Gwyer said he’s excited to see how the first responders will impact the community.

“I hope they take the training and the lessons and the experiences that their training officers gave them over the past six months to heart,” he said. “They do that to benefit our community and make the whole area better.”

MBFD also announced Friday that Lt. Travis Glatki was promoted to be Emergency Manager for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.