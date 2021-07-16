Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 25 years in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting

Kemian Reese
Kemian Reese(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man connected to a deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

According to a release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 24-year-old Kemain Reese, of Greenwood, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Reese was charged in connection to a May 2020 shooting at a parking lot on Ocean Boulevard near 15th Avenue South.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Cadric Elmore Jr., who was also from Greenwood.

Reese pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.

He will also not be eligible for parole.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Suspect to face charges after barricading inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant Thursday afternoon in Socastee.
Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
Johnny Gardner
Documents: Horry County Council chairman admits to Ethics Act violations

Latest News

Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room, starting fire
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room, starting fire
Kenneth Beachum appeared virtually for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.
Bond set for man accused of barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach hotel room, starting fire
Theodore Bye
Affidavit: Facebook group helped track down Myrtle Beach man suspected in child sex trafficking case
Police lights
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Hartsville police officer’s car, authorities say