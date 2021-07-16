Man sentenced to 25 years in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man connected to a deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

According to a release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 24-year-old Kemain Reese, of Greenwood, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Reese was charged in connection to a May 2020 shooting at a parking lot on Ocean Boulevard near 15th Avenue South.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Cadric Elmore Jr., who was also from Greenwood.

Reese pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.

He will also not be eligible for parole.

