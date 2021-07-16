Submit a Tip
Man gets 15 years in prison for Myrtle Beach motel stabbing

Kenneth Christian O’Neill
Kenneth Christian O’Neill(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Sumter man will spend over a decade behind bars in connection to a stabbing at a Myrtle Beach motel.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Kenneth Christian O’Neill, 26, originally from Mullins, pleaded guilty to attempted murder Thursday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2020, Myrtle Beach police were called to a motel and found the victim in the lobby with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

The investigation revealed O’Neill lured the victim to the motel and into the stairwell, where he stabbed the man multiple times as he was walking up the stairs, the solicitor’s office said in a news release.

The victim was able to escape and alert authorities. O’Neill was arrested a short time later several blocks from the motel.

“The quick response of officers was a major factor in being able to bring this case to swift and just conclusion,” said Assistant Solicitor O’Bryan Martin. “We owe a special thank you to the officers and detectives with the Myrtle Beach Police Department who went above and beyond to help bring the defendant to justice.”

The offense is considered a “violent and most serious offense” under South Carolina law, meaning O’Neill will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence and is not eligible for parole.

At the time of the incident, the solicitor’s office said O’Neill was released on parole in May 2020 after serving nearly 12 years for a similar offense.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

