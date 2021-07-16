Submit a Tip
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Hartsville police officer’s car, authorities say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee officer was injured after her car was struck by a vehicle driven by a person under the influence, authorities said.

According to information from the Hartsville Police Department, the officer was on patrol at the time of the crash. She was treated at the hospital and released, law enforcement said.

The driver of the other car had run a stop sign before crashing into the officer’s patrol vehicle, according to the HPD.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested the other driver for driving under the influence, authorities said.

“If you choose to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana, or indulge in other mind-altering substances, don’t go for a drive afterward. Driving Impaired can have many bad outcomes, not the least of which is crashing into a police car,” a Facebook post on the HPD’s page stated.

